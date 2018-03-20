Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Amiya Shreyas, +91 80 3049 6414

TOP STORIES

Japan says G20 communique to reflect fears of protectionism, gap remains

BUENOS AIRES - Group of 20 finance leaders will likely reflect many members’ concerns over “inward-looking” policies like protectionism in a communique to be issued on Tuesday, Japan’s vice finance minister Minoru Kihara said. (G20-ARGENTINA/JAPAN (UPDATE 2), by Leika Kihara, 572 words)

China’s door to outside will only open wider - Premier Li

BEIJING - China will further open up its economy, and its door to the outside will only get bigger and bigger, with foreign and domestic firms allowed to compete on an equal footing, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/PREMIER (REPEAT, UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 293 words)

MARKETS

Asian shares fall as Facebook data flap spooks tech stocks

TOKYO - Asian shares fell on Tuesday after investors took profits in high-flying U.S. technology shares on fears of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Hideyuki Sano, 598 words)

Euro stands tall as ECB debate seen shifting to rate path

SINGAPORE - The euro on Tuesday held onto gains made the previous day when traders revived bets that the European Central Bank would raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. (GLOBAL-FOREX/, updating throughout the day, by Masayuki Kitano, 369 words)

Gold off two-week lows ahead of Fed meet

Gold was firm on Tuesday, having recovered from over a two-week low hit in the previous session, as traders waited to gauge the path of U.S. monetary policy for the rest of the year from the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later in the day. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Nithin ThomasPrasad, 401 words)

Oil prices rise on Middle East tension, but soaring U.S. output caps gains

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (PIX), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 314 words)

ECONOMY

China waives income tax for foreign investors trading yuan crude futures

BEIJING - China will waive income tax for three years for foreign investors trading the country’s new crude futures contract, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, in a bid to attract overseas capital for the much anticipated launch. (CHINA-CRUDE/FUTURES (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Singapore’s CPI seen up 0.4 pct y/y in February

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s headline inflation rate in February likely rose from a month earlier, while the annual core inflation rate remained unchanged, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/INFLATION (POLL), moved, 181 words)

COMPANIES

ANZ explores listing of NZ vehicle finance unit after HNA sale failure

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its New Zealand-based vehicle finance unit UDC, following the failed sale of the NZ$660 million ($477.8 million) business to China’s HNA Group. (ANZ BANK-UDC/ (UPDATE 2), by Paulina Duran and Marius Zaharia, 304 words)