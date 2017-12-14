Reuters Business News Schedule at 0430 GMT/00.30AM ET

Editor: Deeptha Sreedhar, +91 80 6749 9214

TOP STORIES

China raises short- and medium- term interest rates after Fed

SHANGHAI - China’s central bank nudges money market interest rates upward just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the U.S. benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Ruwitch and Winni Zhou, 531 words)

China not happy about WTO member complaints

BEIJING - China expresses its displeasure at complaints about the World Trade Organization by member nations unhappy with how the organization functions. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT), moved, 151 words)

Australian jobs growth surges, unemployment near 5-year lows

SYDNEY - Australian employment surges past all expectations in November, rising the most in more than two years and extending a dream run of 14 straight months of gains, while the jobless rates remain near five-year lows. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole, 484 words)

Disney deal set to value Fox at more than $75 billion -source

Walt Disney Co’s deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will value the latter at over $40 per share, or $75 billion, a person familiar with the matter says. (FOX-M&A/WALT DISNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 522 words)

Steel tycoon considers bid for Rio Tinto’s Dunkirk aluminium smelter -sources

SYDNEY/LONDON - Liberty House, the industrial and commodities group buying a number of steel assets around the world, is considering a bid for Rio Tinto’s aluminium smelter in northern France, the largest in Europe, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. (RIO TINTO-DIVESTITURE/LIBERTY (UPDATE 1), by Melanie Burton and Clara Denina, 404 words)

NZ gov’t unveils plans to boost spending, sees slightly lower budget surplus

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s new Labour-led government flags higher spending on families and a commitment to boosting housing supply as it scrapped tax cuts proposed by the previous administration, and targeted a smaller surplus for next year. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1,PIX), moved, 547 words)

Australian watchdog blocks BP buy of Woolworths petrol stations

MELBOURNE - Australia’s antitrust regulator blocks BP Plc’s A$1.8 billion purchase of Woolworths Ltd’s petrol stations, even after the oil company offers to sell some stations to ease competition concerns. (WOOLWORTHS GRP-DIVESTITURE/BP (UPDATE 2), moved, 418 words)

Australia’s Myer issues profit warning as Christmas fails to deliver

SYDNEY - Australia’s biggest department store operator Myer Holdings Ltd says weaker-than-expected pre-Christmas trading would hit first-half profit, the latest in a series of downgrades that sends its shares to a record low. (MYER-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Byron Kaye, 388 words)

MARKETS

Asia stocks edge higher after Fed meeting; dollar, US yields sag

TOKYO - Asian stocks edge higher after the Federal Reserve delivered a much-anticipated interest rate hike but flagged caution about inflation, tempering expectations for future tightening, which weighed on the dollar and Treasury yields. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), updating throughout the day, by Shinichi Saoshiro, 596 words)

Dollar on defensive after Fed leaves rate outlook unchanged

SINGAPORE - The dollar remains on the defensive, having tumbled after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Masayuki Kitano, 536 words)

Gold edges up as dollar holds steady

Gold inches up in early trade as the dollar was nearly unchanged after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s widely expected decision to raise interest rates, although it left the outlook on rates unchanged.

(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS, updating throughout the day, 458 words)

Oil prices up on lower US crude stocks, but growing output caps gains

SINGAPORE - Oil markets rises, lifted by a fourth straight weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories, though climbing output capped prices well below the 2015 highs reached earlier this week. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), updating throughout the day, by Henning Gloystein, 294 words)

ECONOMY

China Nov property investment growth slows, sales pick up

BEIJING - Growth in China’s property investment cools in November as an official crackdown on riskier lending and stiffer regulation of the real estate market took effect.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY-INVESTMENT (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1，PIX), moved, by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao, 444 words)

Hong Kong raises base rate 25 basis points after US Fed hike

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) raises the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent after the U.S Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point. (HONGKONG-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1), moved, 264 words)

Japan to cut new govt bond issuance for 8th straight year - Nikkei

TOKYO - Japan’s government is expected to cut new bond issuance for fiscal 2018 from the previous year thanks to economic recovery pushing up tax revenues, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, 273 words)

Growth in China property investment slows to 7.5 pct in Jan-Nov

BEIJING - Property investment in China rises 7.5 percent in January-November from the same period a year earlier, slowing from an 7.8 percent gain in the first 10 months of 2017, official data showed. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY-INVESTMENT (URGENT), moved, 191 words)

Philippine Congress approves much-awaited tax reform bill

MANILA - The Philippine Congress approves a tax reform bill, President Rodrigo Duterte needs to push ahead with his economic agenda, with the measure expected to raise $1.8 billion in additional revenue in the first year of its implementation. (PHILIPPINES-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz, 556 words)

COMPANIES

Lexinfintech slashes U.S. IPO as Beijing reins in micro-lenders

HONG KONG - Chinese consumer lending firm Lexinfintech slashes the size of its initial public offering to between $108 million and $132 million - a move that comes in the wake of a crackdown by Beijing on fast-growing online micro-lenders. (LEXINFINTECH HOL-IPO, moved, 142 words)

Rakuten seeks license to become Japan’s fourth major mobile carrier

TOKYO - Japanese online retailer Rakuten Inc says it will apply for a fourth generation mobile carrier license, a move that if successful would see it become the country’s fourth major wireless carrier. (RAKUTEN-MOBILE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 129 words)

Philippines’ Megawide, India’s GMR lead bids for Manila airport expansion

MANILA - A consortium of the Philippines’ Megawide Construction Corp and India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd emerges as the front-runner to upgrade an airport north of Philippine capital Manila, bid authorities say. (PHILIPPINES-INFRASTRUCTURE, moved, 266 words)