Reuters Business News Schedule at 0930 GMT/430AM ET

Editor: Keith Weir +44 20 7542 8022

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

A Thatcher moment? France’s Macron squares off with rail unions

PARIS - The last time a French president squared off against rail unions over workers’ benefits it ended badly. The strikes of 1995 paralysed Paris and forced prime minister Alain Juppe to pull the reforms, a defeat from which he failed to recover. Emmanuel Macron is undeterred. (FRANCE-SNCF/ (PIX), moved, by Brian Love, 536 words)

Unilever picks Rotterdam HQ over London in blow to UK before Brexit

LONDON - Britain’s third biggest company Unilever will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home in a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government almost one year to the day before Brexit. (UNILEVER-STRUCTURE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, 675 words)

Toys ‘R’ Us goes out of business, leaving void for toy lovers

Toys ‘R’ Us Inc, the iconic toy retailer, will shutter or sell its stores in the United States after failing to find a buyer or reach a deal to restructure billions in debt, putting at risk about 30,000 jobs. (TOYS R US-BANKRUPTCY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, 569 words)

Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beijing

SHANGHAI - U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, blocked this week from a takeover bid amid national security fears, is already walking a Pacific tightrope: it has government and defence contracts in America, but two-thirds of its revenue comes from China. (QUALCOMM-M&A/BROADCOM-CHINA (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 836 words)

MARKETS

COLUMN-Volatility may be back, but with a whimper more than vengeance

LONDON - “Volatility is back”, reckons the Bank for International Settlements, and speculators are betting big on its return. But aside from a brief and dramatic appearance earlier this year, it’s nowhere to be seen. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/VOLATILITY (COLUMN), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 530 words)

Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply worries loom

SINGAPORE - Oil prices seesaw, supported by healthy global demand but at the same time held back by a relentless rise in U.S. production that is undermining efforts led by producer cartel OPEC to cut supplies and prop up markets. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 389 words)

Dollar falls vs yen on global trade tensions; Norwegian crown jumps

LONDON - The dollar fall against the yen as worries about trade tensions encouraged investors to buy the Japanese currency, while elsewhere the Norwegian crown rose to its best level in four months after the central bank signalled an earlier rate rise. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 455 words)

ECONOMY

Japan finmin to skip G20, attend parliamentary debate on controversial land sale-source

TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso will not attend the Group of 20 finance leaders’ meeting in Buenos Aires next week due to parliamentary wrangling over altered documents in a suspected favouritism scandal, a ruling party source told Reuters. (JAPAN-POLITICS/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, 307 words)

COMPANIES

H&M shares dealt fresh blow after new quarterly sales miss

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s H&M reports first-quarter sales below analyst forecasts despite having already said last month that sales from its existing stores would continue to fall this year even as booming ecommerce should help lift earnings. (H&M-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Amazon.com Inc’s top television shows drew more than 5 million people worldwide to its Prime shopping club by early 2017, according to company documents, revealing for the first time how the retailer’s bet on original video is paying off. (AMAZON.COM-RATINGS(EXCLUSIVE, PIX, GRAPHIC), 1152 words, moved, by Jeffrey Dastin)

Australian inquiry hears CBA knew risks but put mortgage ‘volume’ ahead of customers

SYDNEY - Commonwealth Bank of Australia Chief Executive Ian Narev knew that a system of financial incentives to reward mortgage brokers could hurt customers but failed to act, an inquiry into Australia’s financial sector hears. (AUSTRALIA-BANKS/INQUIRY (UPDATE 1, PIX), by Jonathan Barrett and Paulina Duran, 554 words)

Cathay Pacific shares jump on improving passenger yields

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE - Shares in Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd climb 4 percent after the company says airfare prices were continuing to recover after a long period of decline. (CATHAY PACIFIC-RESULTS/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 191 words)