Reuters Business News Schedule at 2000 GMT/4 PM ET

Editor: Lisa Shumaker +1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built

OTTAWA - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moves to end an escalating crisis over a Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd oil pipeline, saying Ottawa is prepared to offer financial aid to ensure the project goes ahead. (KINDER MORGAN CN-PIPELINE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 596 words)

Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users

SAN FRANCISCO - Concern about Facebook Inc’s respect for data privacy is widening to include the information it collects about non-users, after Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says the world’s largest social network tracks people whether they have accounts or not. (FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/TRACKING (PIX, TV), moved, by David Ingram, 715 words)

Wall St eyes earnings stabilizer after FAANG stocks wobble

Wall Street is hoping that first-quarter earnings growth and corporate forecasts are strong enough to bring the FAANG group of stocks back into favor and take the spotlight off worries that caused the recent sell-off in the high-flying group. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN), moved, by Sinéad Carew, 842 words)

INSIGHT

“Boiled frog syndrome” - Germany’s China problem

SCHROBENHAUSEN - Bauer, a big producer of construction equipment, is better placed than many German companies that invested heavily in China over the past few decades. (GERMANY-CHINA/ (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Noah Barkin, moved, 1,348 words)

MARKETS

Oil, gold to gain on Syria strikes; Russian retaliation in focus

LONDON - Gold and oil will extend their gains, albeit modestly, when markets open for the first time since Western powers launched a missile attack on Syria, but equities are unlikely to suffer big losses unless the West strikes again or Russia retaliates. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MARKETS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Harvey and Sujata Rao, 659 words)

No retaliation after Syria boosts Gulf; Saudi petchems up on oil

DUBAI - Most Gulf stock markets rise due to firm oil prices and relief that the weekend’s military attack on Syria was relatively limited in scope and there was no immediate retaliation. (MIDEAST-STOCKS/, moved, by Davide Barbuscia, 537 words)

ECONOMY

Union chief upbeat on prospects for deal in German wage talks

BERLIN - The head of Germany’s public sector union says he is upbeat about reaching a compromise with employers in a third round of wage talks due to begin soon, after a week of strikes by more than 150,000 union members. (GERMANY-WAGES/, moved, 382 words)

South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - A high-stakes showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday will determine whether states can force out-of-state online retailers to collect sales taxes in a fight between South Dakota and e-commerce businesses. (USA-COURT/TAXES (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 563 words)

TRADE

U.S. prepares new sanctions on Russia over Syria

WASHINGTON - The United States is preparing new sanctions on Russia over its continued support of Syrian President Bashar-al Assad, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-SANCTIONS (URGENT), moved, 74 words)

New U.S. sanctions will hurt Washington and Europe more than Russia - lawmaker

MOSCOW - New U.S. sanctions against Moscow will be hard for Russia but do more damage to the United States and Europe, RIA news agency cites a senior Russian lawmaker as saying. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-SANCTIONS-RUSSIA, moved, 102 words)

U.S., Mexico and Canada hasten NAFTA talks as elections loom-Pena Nieto

LIMA/MEXICO - The United States, Mexico and Canada will expedite NAFTA talks in a push to reach a deal in coming weeks, Mexico’s president says after a meeting with the U.S. vice president and Canadian prime minister. (AMERS-SUMMIT/NAFTA (TV, PIX), moved, by Roberta Rampton and Daina Beth Solomon, 460 words)

COMPANIES

Guggenheim cooperating with U.S. SEC investigation -statement

NEW YORK - Guggenheim Partners says it is “cooperating fully” with an investigation of its asset management subsidiary that is being conducted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (FUNDS-GUGGENHEIM/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Trevor Hunnicutt, 284 words)

Starbucks CEO apologizes for arrests of two black men

Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson apologizes for the arrests of two black men at a Philadelphia coffee shop last week, which sparked accusations of racial profiling. (PHILADELPHIA-STARBUCKS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 484 words)

Big business joins chorus of disapproval over award for German rap album with Auschwitz lyric

BERLIN - Big business join a growing chorus of criticism in Germany over the awarding of an annual music prize to a pair of rappers accused of anti-Semitic lyrics, with Airbus CEO Tom Enders adding his condemnation of the decision. (GERMANY-ANTISEMITISM/ (TV), moved, 390 words)

Deloitte undertakes review of Abraaj’s business, troubled fund-sources

DUBAI - Abraaj has hired Deloitte to examine its business, including its troubled $1 billion healthcare fund, after investors questioned an earlier review by KPMG of the embattled fund, people familiar with the matter say. (ABRAAJ-DELOITTE/ (CORRECTED), by Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar, moved, 438 words)

OTHER BUSINESS NEWS

Puerto Rico oversight board to meet this week to certify fiscal plan

NEW YORK - The oversight board for Puerto Rico, created by Congress, will hold public hearings to certify revised fiscal plans for the commonwealth, the board says. (PUERTORICO-PLAN/HEARING, moved, by Jessica Resnick-Ault, 149 words)