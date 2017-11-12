FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 12, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Business News Schedule at 2100 GMT/4 p.m. ET

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Editor: Dan Grebler +1 646 223 6200

Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. House will reject total elimination of state and local tax deductions -Brady

WASHINGTON - The head of the House of Representatives’ tax-writing committee says he will not accept elimination of a federal deduction for state and local taxes, opposing a proposal from Senate Republicans that would hike taxes for some middle class Americans. (USA-TAX/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Doina Chiacu, 695 words)

COMPANIES

Uber board has agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Uber Technolgies Inc’s warring board members have struck a peace deal that would allow a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, which will resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder. (UBER-SOFTBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Heather Somerville and Greg Roumeliotis, 517 words)

Veteran GE’s spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky

NEW YORK - It is hard to imagine the Dow Jones Industrial Average without General Electric Co. The U.S. industrial conglomerate’s stock is the lone original component of the venerable blue-chip index that debuted in 1896. (GE-REVIEW/STOCKS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 840 words)

Boeing takes head start in Dubai with Emirates Dreamliner order

DUBAI - Emirates unveils a preliminary order worth $15 billion for 40 Boeing jets but keeps Europe’s Airbus waiting for a lifeline order for A380 superjumbos as the Dubai Airshow opens amid worries over tensions in the Middle East. (EMIRATES-AIRSHOW/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell, 631 words)

ENERGY U.S. to promote ‘universal access’ to fossil fuels at climate talks

WASHINGTON - The United States hopes to promote wider use of fossil fuels at a global meeting on climate change, a White House official says, reflecting the gaping divide between Washington and the rest of the world on the issue of global warming. (CLIMATECHANGE-ACCORD/COAL (moved), by Valerie Volcovici, 533 words)

As Saudi Arabia limits U.S. crude shipments, Iraq steps in

NEW YORK - Saudi Arabia’s efforts to reduce a worldwide crude supply glut by cutting shipments to the United States means others are now filling in, most notably Iraq, in a trend that is set to accelerate in coming months. (USA-SAUDI/IMPORTS (moved), by Julia Simon, 666 words)

ECONOMY

ASEAN signs free trade, investment pacts with Hong Kong

MANILA - Hong Kong on Sunday signed free trade and investment pacts with the ten-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in what one of the Chinese territory’s senior officials called a “loud and clear” vote against rising regional trade protectionism. (ASEAN-SUMMMIT/HONGKONGTRADE (CORRECTED), by James Pomfret and Enrico Dela Cruz, 346 words)

Italy’s white truffles feel the heat at Alba auction

ALBA - It’s bad news for white truffle fans. Dry weather and changing climate patterns have hit production and sent prices soaring. (ITALY-TRUFFLE/AUCTION (TV, PIX), moved, 384 words)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
