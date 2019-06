Washington D.C.-based Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer on Monday announced it has hired John Elwood from Vinson & Elkins to lead its appellate practice, the latest in a string of lateral moves in the Supreme Court bar.

Elwood, who specializes in False Claims Act litigation, has worked in the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office and the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel.

