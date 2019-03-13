Westlaw News
March 13, 2019 / 1:00 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Willkie Farr cochair charged in college admissions fraud crackdown

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Gordon Caplan, the cochair of New York law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, was among the dozens of people charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday in a sweeping crackdown on corruption and fraud in the elite college admissions system.

According to a complaint unsealed on Tuesday, Caplan paid $75,000 to a college prep company that arranged for a test administrator to change the answers on his daughter’s ACT college admissions exam after she had completed it.

