REFILE-Vonovia says Buwog shareholders can tender until March 12

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property company, on Monday said shareholders in Austria’s Buwog could tender their shares between Feb. 5 and March 12 as part of its 5.2 billion euro ($6.5 billion) takeover offer.

The deal, first announced in December, will increase the size of Vonovia’s portfolio to almost 400,000 flats from around 350,000 now and has already been cleared by the German Federal Cartel Office, Vonovia said. ($1 = 0.8035 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)