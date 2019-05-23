Hot Stocks
May 23, 2019 / 7:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

BUZZ-A & J Mucklow: Soars on LondonMetric's $524 mln takeover offer

1 Min Read

** Shares of real estate investment trust A & J Mucklow +18.7% to 650 pence after warehouse owner LondonMetric Property said it looks to buy the Midlands-based peer

** LondonMetric Property said it had agreed to buy A & J Mucklow in a cash and stock deal that values the target at 414.7 mln pounds ($524 mln)

** The cash and stock terms values each Mucklow share at 655.2 pence, the companies said, which represents a 19.6% premium to the company’s close on Wednesday

** Stock rises as much as 19.5% to 655 pence, in line with the offer price (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below