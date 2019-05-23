BUZZ-A & J Mucklow: Soars on LondonMetric's $524 mln takeover offer

** Shares of real estate investment trust A & J Mucklow +18.7% to 650 pence after warehouse owner LondonMetric Property said it looks to buy the Midlands-based peer

** LondonMetric Property said it had agreed to buy A & J Mucklow in a cash and stock deal that values the target at 414.7 mln pounds ($524 mln)

** The cash and stock terms values each Mucklow share at 655.2 pence, the companies said, which represents a 19.6% premium to the company’s close on Wednesday

** Stock rises as much as 19.5% to 655 pence, in line with the offer price (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)