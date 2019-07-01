Hot Stocks
BUZZ-AA Plc: Drops after Woodford Investment Management slashes stake

** Shares of roadside assistance service company AA Plc were down 4.1% at 46.24 pence

** British fund manager Woodford Investment Management Ltd IPO-WOOD.L cuts stake in AA Plc to 6.93% as of June 5, from 11.9% earlier, a filing showed late on Friday

** Neil Woodford, one of Britain’s best-known fund managers, suspended 3.7 bln pound ($4.68 bln) LF Woodford Equity Income fund on June 3 due to a rise in redemption requests, prompting a scrutiny by regulators and politicians ($1 = 0.7908 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

