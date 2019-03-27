Hot Stocks
BUZZ-accesso Technology: At 4-yr low on weak revenue at Guest Experience segment

** Shares of ticketing software developer down 14.1 pct at 730p, lowest since July 2015

** Stock records its biggest percentage day loss since listing in 2002

** Co says weather and guest visit patterns hit revenue at its Guest Experience segment, annually down 11 pct yoy organically

** Guest Experience, which brought in more than 30 percent of its revenue in the year, is expected to be flat in 2019

** Co posts pro-forma revenue growth of 15.5 pct, which is a slight miss to Peel Hunt estimates

** Also raises its 2019 investment by $7-10 million - total development expenditure to increase to between $36 mln to $39 mln from $29.3 mln in 2018 (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

