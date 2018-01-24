FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Hot Stocks
January 24, 2018 / 1:13 PM / in 2 hours

BUZZ-Accuray: RBC, Jefferies raise PTs after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Radiation and oncology device maker’s shares up 7.69 pct at $5.6 premarket

** RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies raise PTs after company on Tuesday reports better-than-expected Q2 revenue and smaller loss

** RBC raises PT to $6 from $5; Jefferies to $7 from $6

** Management execution improving and new technology improvement on the way - RBC Capital Markets

** 3 of 7 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 2 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is $7

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen about 21 pct this year (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.