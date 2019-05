** British investment platform AJ Bell Plc’s shares are down as much as 8.4% at 394 pence

** Further volatility is expected in 2019 as economic and political uncertainty continues to impact on customers’ decision-making, says co

** Co’s HY pretax profit is up 27% to 17.7 million pounds

** Its HY revenue is up 17% to 50.1 million pounds

