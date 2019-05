** Shares of software company Albert Technologies plummet 37.8% to a record low of 10.25 pence

** Stock loses a third of its value

** Co says 2019 revenue unlikely to reach current market expectations of twice the previous year

** Co says YTD revenue growth slower than expected

** Co expects outcome for 2019 to show significant improvement from 2018, remains difficult to accurately predict short-term revenue outcome (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)