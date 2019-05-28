Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Amigo Holdings: Shares rise on upbeat results

** Consumer credit provider Amigo Holdings Plc’s shares up 4.1% at 224 pence - on track for their best day since March

** Co posts FY profit up 38.3%, rev up 28.4%

** Co says customers up 23% to 224,000

** Co being publicly listed raised the profile of guarantor loan product and fuelled some urban myths about us and customers; will dispel those myths in the future - Chairman

** Co says will continue engaging with FCA to ensure that our overall approach, systems and processes remain compliant

** FCA will introduce Senior Managers and Certification Regime for credit firms in December 2019 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

