** Shares of medical diagnostic firm Angle Plc rise 4.2%

** Co says it got positive results from FDA clinical study using its Parsortix system in metastatic breast cancer patients

** Co says its system was successfull in capturing and harvesting intact circulating metastatic breast cancer cells from patient blood for subsequent analysis

** Shares up 83.2% this year as of last close (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)