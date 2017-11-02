BUZZ-Apple Inc: Forecasts holiday-qtr revenue above estimates

** Apple Inc’s shares up 3.7 pct at $174.29 after market

** Forecasts holiday-shopping quarter revenue largely above market expectations

** Company sold 46.7 mln iPhones in Q4 above analysts’ estimates of 46.4 mln, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet

** Says $28.85 bln revenue from iPhone sales accounted for nearly 55 pct of total revenue

** Apple is slated to ship its much awaited iPhone X from Nov. 3

** Up to Thursday’s close, stock had risen 45.1 pct YTD (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)