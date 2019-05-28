Hot Stocks
May 28, 2019 / 8:52 AM / in 2 hours

BUZZ-Babcock: Rises as Jefferies points to margin growth as future driver

1 Min Read

** Shares of British engineering services group Babcock International Group Plc rise 4%

** Revised FY20 guidance resets the EBITA margin back to FY12-14 and hopefully forms a base for future growth opportunities - Jefferies

** FY19 EBITA margin improved 50 basis points to 11.40%, slightly above Jefferies’ estimate of 11.34%

** Prelim EPS was in-line with expectations with a better EBITA margin offsetting a slower-than-expected H2 organic revenue growth rate - Jefferies analysts

** Last week co said it expects revenue, underlying operating profit to fall in 2019/2020, underlying pretax profit expected to fall by up to 12% in 2019/2020 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below