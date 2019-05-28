BUZZ-Babcock: Rises as Jefferies points to margin growth as future driver

** Shares of British engineering services group Babcock International Group Plc rise 4%

** Revised FY20 guidance resets the EBITA margin back to FY12-14 and hopefully forms a base for future growth opportunities - Jefferies

** FY19 EBITA margin improved 50 basis points to 11.40%, slightly above Jefferies’ estimate of 11.34%

** Prelim EPS was in-line with expectations with a better EBITA margin offsetting a slower-than-expected H2 organic revenue growth rate - Jefferies analysts

** Last week co said it expects revenue, underlying operating profit to fall in 2019/2020, underlying pretax profit expected to fall by up to 12% in 2019/2020