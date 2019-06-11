BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Overcooked and priced in, J.P.Morgan cuts rating

(Updates)

** Beyond Meat’s shares fall ~6% to $158.80 after J.P.Morgan analysts downgrade stock to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’

** Analyst Ken Goldman says BYND’s risk and reward now balanced; says downgrade is “purely a valuation call”

** Up to Monday’s close, stock had rallied >6.7x of IPO price of $25 with market cap now at ~$10.1 bln

** Stock up ~69% since co reported quarterly results, on Thursday, for the first time since going public

** Analyst Goldman last week wrote at some point, the revenue and profit potential embedded in BYND will be priced in

** “We think this day has arrived”- Goldman

** Broker raises PT by $1 to $121; analyst had raised PT to $120 from $97 on Thursday

** Analyst says it is risky to short BYND, given that 2019 financials are likely to exceed Street expectations

** Brokerage less positive as elevated valuation could lead to meaningful correction in stock if any real or perceived hiccup in performance

** All, except one, out of 7 brokers have a ‘hold’ rating on stock, one has strong buy; at current level stock trading at ~54% upside to median PT of $103 - Refinitiv Eikon data (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)