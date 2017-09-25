FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Big U.S. banks cheap, to outperform broader markets-Oppenheimer
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 25, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 25 days ago

BUZZ-Big U.S. banks cheap, to outperform broader markets-Oppenheimer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - ** Big U.S. banks are stable, profitable and cheap, says Oppenheimer’s Chris Kotowski

** Large-cap banks are currently trading at a 64 pct relative P/E, well into the lower half of the 60-80 pct range banks have traded for most of the past 30 years

** Large banks will outperform the broader market averages in the coming 12-24 months

** Cuts Q3 earnings estimates, largely due to trading revenue warning by big banks earlier in the month

“Waiting for FICC (fixed income currency and commodity) to turn is a little like waiting for Godot”

** JPMorgan Chase scheduled to kick-off Q3 earnings for big banks on Oct. 12

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.