BUZZ-BofA, Comerica among banks to benefit most from higher rates-Raymond James

** Asset-sensitive banks well-positioned for higher rates include SVB Financial, Wintrust, Bank of America, Comerica and Texas Capital, says Raymond James

** Brokerage says higher rates boost deposit costs, which benefit asset-sensitive banks with “low-cost deposit and non-interest-bearing deposit bases” the most

** The Fed is near certain to raise interest rates on Wednesday, with the markets expecting at least two more hikes this year

** raymond James says higher rates will add to banks’ EPS in 2018 and 2019, particularly those with most exposure to commercial and industrial (C&I) and other variable-rate loans (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)