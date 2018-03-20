FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Financial Services
March 20, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BUZZ-BofA, Comerica among banks to benefit most from higher rates-Raymond James

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Asset-sensitive banks well-positioned for higher rates include SVB Financial, Wintrust, Bank of America, Comerica and Texas Capital, says Raymond James

** Brokerage says higher rates boost deposit costs, which benefit asset-sensitive banks with “low-cost deposit and non-interest-bearing deposit bases” the most

** The Fed is near certain to raise interest rates on Wednesday, with the markets expecting at least two more hikes this year

** raymond James says higher rates will add to banks’ EPS in 2018 and 2019, particularly those with most exposure to commercial and industrial (C&I) and other variable-rate loans (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.