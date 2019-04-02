BUZZ-Bonmarche: Top shareholder's stake bought out

** Shares of womenswear retailer Bonmarché Holdings Plc down 25 pct to 13.5p

** Spectre Holdings bought out top shareholder BM Holdings S.A.R.L’s 52.4 pct stake in Bonmarché

** Spectre bought 26.2 mln shares at a price of 11.445 pence per Bonmarché share, a 36 pct discount to Bonmarché Monday’s close

** Spectre says it is required to make a mandatory cash offer for the Bonmarché shares not already held by Spectre at a price of 11.445 pence per Bonmarché share

** Bonmarché shares have fallen 64 pct in the year so far (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)