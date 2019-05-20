BUZZ-Braemar Shipping: Jumps as FY profit surges

** Shares of logistics company Braemar Shipping Services up 12.5% at 202.5 pence - top pct gainer on LSE

** Co posts 25% surge in FY underlying operating profit

** Braemar posts FY revenue growth of 14%

** Co says implementation of International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) low-sulphur fuel regulations from 2020 expected to have a positive effect

** New 0.5% sulphur content cap in shipping fuel set by the IMO will come into effect in 2020, one of the biggest fundamental events to hit oil markets in years. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)