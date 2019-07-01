Hot Stocks
July 1, 2019 / 2:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Brewin Dolphin: Canaccord Genuity sees "ongoing role" in M&A

1 Min Read

** Shares of wealth management provider Brewin Dolphin up 2% at 312 pence

** “As evidenced by the recent BRW acquisition of Investec’s Republic of Ireland wealth management subsidiary, we expect BRW to play an ongoing role in M&A”, analysts at Canaccord Genuity said in a note

** “Strong markets in H1’19 have clearly been very helpful to the sector” - Canaccord

** Brewin Dolphin said in May it agreed to buy Investec’s Irish wealth business, which would make it one of the country’s top-three wealth managers (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

