BUZZ-Bunzl: Among top FTSE 100 decliners after Exane BNP downgrade

** Business supplies distributor Bunzl falls as much as 4.5 pct after broker downgrade
** Stock on track for worst day in >3 mths
** Exane BNP Paribas lowers rating to “underperform” from “neutral,” cuts PT by 11 pct to 2,100p
** “Despite our earlier hopes that underlying margins would be firmer in 2018, we expect it to be another year of underlying compression,” the broker says
** 7 of 14 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold”, 3 “sell” or lower; median PT 2,600p
** Shares had risen 14.3 pct in 2018
Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru