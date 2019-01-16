BUZZ-Bunzl: Among top FTSE 100 decliners after Exane BNP downgrade

** Business supplies distributor Bunzl falls as much as 4.5 pct after broker downgrade

** Stock on track for worst day in >3 mths

** Exane BNP Paribas lowers rating to “underperform” from “neutral,” cuts PT by 11 pct to 2,100p

** “Despite our earlier hopes that underlying margins would be firmer in 2018, we expect it to be another year of underlying compression,” the broker says

** 7 of 14 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold”, 3 “sell” or lower; median PT 2,600p

** Shares had risen 14.3 pct in 2018