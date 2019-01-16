Hot Stocks
January 16, 2019 / 9:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Bunzl: Among top FTSE 100 decliners after Exane BNP downgrade

1 Min Read

** Business supplies distributor Bunzl falls as much as 4.5 pct after broker downgrade

** Stock on track for worst day in >3 mths

** Exane BNP Paribas lowers rating to “underperform” from “neutral,” cuts PT by 11 pct to 2,100p

** “Despite our earlier hopes that underlying margins would be firmer in 2018, we expect it to be another year of underlying compression,” the broker says

** 7 of 14 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold”, 3 “sell” or lower; median PT 2,600p

** Shares had risen 14.3 pct in 2018

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below