** Oil & gas co Cadogan Petroleum’s shares up 10% at 10.5 pence

** Co says test results show “high productivity” of Blazh-10 well

** Co says after adding Blazh 10 well, oil production from the Monastyretska licence surpassed 500 bpd

** The well not only meets the company’s licence commitments, it also adds significantly to co’s overall production - CEO (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)