** Plastics business company Carclo Plc’s shares call 10% to 28 pence, among top pct losers on LSE

** Co delays FY results until June 30

** Co says discussions ongoing in relation to refinancing of borrowing facilities

** Carclo says March net debt to EBITDA banking covenant test deferred by bank until June 30 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)