** Shares in British education publisher Pearson dip 1.7 pct at 816 pence

** WSJ reports McGraw-Hill education and Cengage Learning considering a merger

** Deal to create second-largest U.S. provider of textbooks and higher-education materials, report says

** “While a combined Cengage-McGraw Hill entity would match Pearson in terms of market share, the biggest risk for Pearson is that it raises the risk of significant price deflation and loss of share” - Liberum (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)