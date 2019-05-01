Hot Stocks
May 1, 2019 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Cengage-McGraw Hill proposed merger "major headache" for Pearson - Liberum

1 Min Read

** Shares in British education publisher Pearson dip 1.7 pct at 816 pence

** WSJ reports McGraw-Hill education and Cengage Learning considering a merger

** Deal to create second-largest U.S. provider of textbooks and higher-education materials, report says

** “While a combined Cengage-McGraw Hill entity would match Pearson in terms of market share, the biggest risk for Pearson is that it raises the risk of significant price deflation and loss of share” - Liberum (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

