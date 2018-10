Oct 5 (Reuters) - ** Egypt-focused gold miner’s shares down about 7 pct after co cuts annual production target for the second time this year

** 2018 production target of about 480,000 oz vs prior target of 505,000-515,000 oz

** Q3 gold production falls 24.8 pct due to delays in planned operational improvements; misses Jefferies’ estimates by 15 pct

** CEY shares down >31 pct YTD; worst performer on the FTSE Midcap Index