** Shares of Ceres Power rise 8.6 pct, as co sees strong revenue contribution from licence deals with Robert Bosch and Weichai

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since June 2017

** Co says half-year oper loss halved to 3 mln pounds from 6.2 mln pounds; revenue up 168 pct at 8.3 mln pounds

** Sees FY 2019 revenue and other operating income to more than double from last year’s 7 mln pounds (RM: justin.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)