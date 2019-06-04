Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Chaarat Gold: Rises on improved prospects of Tulkubash project

** Shares of gold mining company Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd up as much as 5.2% at 32 pence

** Co says feasibility study at Tulkubash oxide gold project in Kyrgyzstan produced a 22.2 Mt reserve, an increase of 39%, over initial mine life of 5.3 years

** Co confident that future exploration results to add significantly to initial mine life before first production

** Capex reduced to $110 mln from $132 mln

** Ongoing exploration in 2019 and beyond expected to significantly add to existing reserves - co (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

