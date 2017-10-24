FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Chinese soybean prices continue to slide despite assurance from state
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2017 / 4:31 AM / in 20 hours

BUZZ-Chinese soybean prices continue to slide despite assurance from state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chinese soybean prices continued to fall on Tuesday, as the market worried that the state might lower purchasing prices given the large harvest.

* The most-active Chinese soybean contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.54 percent to 3,670 yuan ($553.74) per tonne, after falling to as low as 3,666 yuan earlier in the session, its lowest since April last year.

* Warehouses owned by Sinograin, the state-owned enterprise in charge of the crop purchase rotation system, are buying soybeans at a price higher than market prices, analysts said.

* But the market fears Sinograin might lower its price later and remains bearish on domestic soybeans as pressure from supplies is still huge, analysts said.

* Sinograin said in a statement that prices will be dependent on the market.

* It also said that purchasing was underway and being carried out as normal. ($1 = 6.6276 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.