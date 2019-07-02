Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Cineworld shares up as HSBC expects box office recovery in H2

1 Min Read

** Shares of British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc rise 1.5% at 256.8 pence

** “The box office has had a slow start in H1, but we expect an improvement by year-end,” HSBC says in a note

** “One year on, focus is turning to refurbishments, we think 25% ROI is achievable with potential for more” - HSBC

** “Cinema trading should be judged on performance over the course of the year, but H1 will be tough.. The U.S. box office is currently down by -9.5% to June, from -16% to March” - HSBC

** Shares have risen just 2.5% in the year so far (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below