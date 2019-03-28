Hot Stocks
March 28, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-Citi upgrades UK tobacco companies on positive demand growth forecast

2 Min Read

(Updates)

** British tobacco stocks Imperial Brands shares up 1.9 pct, BAT up 1.4 pct after Citi upgrades stocks to “buy”

** “We expect organic growth will pick up this year as NGPs (next generation tobacco and nicotine products) sales accelerate and we think the regulatory threat will probably move away from cigarettes” - Citi

** Multiple factors hit tobacco stocks last year, including increased regulatory threat against cigarettes and worsening cigarette trends in the U.S

** BAT shares have risen 26.2 pct so far this year, while Imperial Brands were up 10.3 pct - both outperforming a 7.6 pct rise in FTSE 100

** BAT shares have fallen 23 pct in the last 12 months, while IMB shares have dropped 9.5 pct

** “The shares could still rise a long way because we think the environment will continue to look less threatening” - Citi

** Imperial Brands’ margins on NGPs should turn positive later this year, while BAT is expected to record about 50 pct growth in NGP sales this year - Citi (RM: arathys.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; justin.varghese.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below