Hot Stocks
May 20, 2019 / 12:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-Coca Cola HBC: Down after Coca Cola drops plans to refranchise Africa bottling

1 Min Read

** Bottling company Coca Cola HBC AG’s shares down 7.3 pct at 2,651 pence - biggest loser on the FTSE blue chip index, on track for worst day since Feb

** Coca-Cola Co dropped plans to refranchise its Africa bottling business CCBA

** KO to keep its majority stake in the unit for the time being

** KO was looking to refranchise Africa bottling unit, CCH and rival Coca-Cola European Partners were seen as potential buyers

** “Expect some initial disappointment from investors that CCBA appears off the table for now”- Jefferies

** KO is the second largest shareholder in CCH (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below