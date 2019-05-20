BUZZ-Coca Cola HBC: Down after Coca Cola drops plans to refranchise Africa bottling

** Bottling company Coca Cola HBC AG’s shares down 7.3 pct at 2,651 pence - biggest loser on the FTSE blue chip index, on track for worst day since Feb

** Coca-Cola Co dropped plans to refranchise its Africa bottling business CCBA

** KO to keep its majority stake in the unit for the time being

** KO was looking to refranchise Africa bottling unit, CCH and rival Coca-Cola European Partners were seen as potential buyers

** “Expect some initial disappointment from investors that CCBA appears off the table for now”- Jefferies

** KO is the second largest shareholder in CCH