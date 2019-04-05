BUZZ-ContourGlobal: Shares rise to top of FTSE midcap

** Shares of power generator rise 4.7 pct to 191 pence after hiking core peofit guidance as it benefited from acquisitions

** Co declares a bigger dividend for 2018 and said it expected higher core profit in 2019

** Says Stefan Schellinger will join the firm as chief financial officer

** ContourGlobal expects 2019 adj. earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be between $720 million and $770 million

** Co, which forecast in December 2018 adj. EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million, posted core profit in line at $610 million in 2018

** Co committed to raise the dividend by 10 percent annually, Investec assumed an 8 percent annual dividend growth

** Investec: “A solid set of results, largely in line, with major developments taking place through new assets being developed and acquired, and management demonstrating value through accretive sell downs of stakes to appropriate partners”

** “The dividend commitment and re-affirmation of long term growth targets demonstrates management confidence in delivering both yield and growth to shareholders” - Investec (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)