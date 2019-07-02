BUZZ-Costain: Top gainer in FTSE small-cap index

** Shares of consulting and maintenance service provider Costain Group Plc were up 6.4% at 192 pence

** Stock was the top gainer in FTSE small-cap index

** Co says it aims to derive over half of its business from higher margin services, targeting a “blended” divisional margin range of 6% to 7% over the medium-term

** Co says its organisational and divisional structure has been re-organised and comprises Transportation (rail, highways and airports) and Natural Resources (water, energy and defence) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)