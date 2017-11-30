BUZZ-CVS Health Corp: Nearing deal to buy Aetna - WSJ

** Drug retailer’s shares up 3.9 pct at $76.22

** CVS moving closer to a deal to buy Aetna Inc for over $66 bln in cash and stock - WSJ (on.wsj.com/2j5V1yn)

** Companies in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash - WSJ

** WSJ reports the deal could be announced by Monday

** Shares of Aetna also climb marginally to $181 after the news

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen 7 pct this year compared with a 8.2 pct decrease in the S&P 500 Drug Retail sub index (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)