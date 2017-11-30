FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-CVS Health Corp: Nearing deal to buy Aetna - WSJ
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 30, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-CVS Health Corp: Nearing deal to buy Aetna - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Drug retailer’s shares up 3.9 pct at $76.22

** CVS moving closer to a deal to buy Aetna Inc for over $66 bln in cash and stock - WSJ (on.wsj.com/2j5V1yn)

** Companies in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash - WSJ

** WSJ reports the deal could be announced by Monday

** Shares of Aetna also climb marginally to $181 after the news

** Up to Wednesday’s close, stock had fallen 7 pct this year compared with a 8.2 pct decrease in the S&P 500 Drug Retail sub index (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.