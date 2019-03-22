BUZZ-CyberArk Software still has much more green field ahead - Wedbush

** Wedbush analysts hike PT on Israel-based cyber security software maker by $10 to $140; maintain “outperform” rating on the co and call it the “Zion” of Privileged Access Management (PAM) market
** Recent checks give brokerage more confidence that many enterprises are seriously looking at deploying PAM solutions provided by CYBR within their organizations over the next year
** PAM is a solution that helps organizations restrict privileged access within an existing active directory environment, which Wedbush believes is an under appreciated part of the cyber security landscape
** Given CYBR’s “sweet spot in the secular green field opportunity”, brokerage says its forecast for ~20 pct top-line growth over the next 2-3 years could prove to be conservative
** Wedbush says CYBR’s top 25 global customers have spent 7x their initial first purchase year, which on avg. was north of $1 mln and appears to be increasing steadily in the field
** Stock up marginally to touch a record high of $118 in light premarket trading
** Wall Street bullish on stock with 19 of the 23 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher and 4 “hold”; their median PT is $119
** CYBR up ~58 pct YTD, after surging 79 pct in 2018 (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)