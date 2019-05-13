BUZZ-Dignity Plc: Warns on full-year profit

** British funeral services provider’s shares seen down 10%-15%, according to pre-market indicators

** Company says underlying operating profits for full year could be about 3 mln pounds to 4 mln pounds lower than originally anticipated

** Dignity says underlying operating profit fell 42% to 21.7 mln pounds in the 13 weeks ended March 29, as it provided services for fewer funerals

** Company says number of deaths in quarter fell by about 12% to 159,000

** Dignity has come under the scanner after Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed that it launched an in-depth investigation into pricing in the sector (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)