Hot Stocks
May 13, 2019 / 7:06 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BUZZ-Dignity Plc: Warns on full-year profit

1 Min Read

** British funeral services provider’s shares seen down 10%-15%, according to pre-market indicators

** Company says underlying operating profits for full year could be about 3 mln pounds to 4 mln pounds lower than originally anticipated

** Dignity says underlying operating profit fell 42% to 21.7 mln pounds in the 13 weeks ended March 29, as it provided services for fewer funerals

** Company says number of deaths in quarter fell by about 12% to 159,000

** Dignity has come under the scanner after Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed that it launched an in-depth investigation into pricing in the sector (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below