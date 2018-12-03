BUZZ-Discovery: Shares fall after CEO sees drop in ad revenue

** Shares of the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet down ~7 pct, top pct loser on the S&P 500 index

** Advertising revenue will be slightly down due to lower ratings - CEO David Zaslav

** CEO also says newly acquired Scripps’ content received mixed results in Europe

** 14 of 28 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 12 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is $37

** DISCA cuts YTD gains to ~28 pct, but still on track for the best annual gain since 2013 (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty)