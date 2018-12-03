Hot Stocks
December 3, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

BUZZ-Discovery: Shares fall after CEO sees drop in ad revenue

1 Min Read

** Shares of the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet down ~7 pct, top pct loser on the S&P 500 index

** Advertising revenue will be slightly down due to lower ratings - CEO David Zaslav

** CEO also says newly acquired Scripps’ content received mixed results in Europe

** 14 of 28 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 12 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; median PT is $37

** DISCA cuts YTD gains to ~28 pct, but still on track for the best annual gain since 2013 (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.