BUZZ-Drax: JPM sees small half-year loss on higher costs

** Shares of British power producer Drax Group Plc were down 2.2% at 269 pence

** J.P. Morgan cuts price target on stock to 400 pence from 450 pence earlier

** JPM says higher depreciation associated with the ScottishPower generation acquisition and higher finance costs point to a small loss in HY versus a small profit last year

** “It has been a torrid couple of months for DRX.. Since mid-Jan, the stock is down ~35% on commodity price weakness and fears over the UK capacity market,” JPM says

** DRX will announce its first-half interim results on July 24 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)