Hot Stocks
May 28, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BUZZ-DX Group: Falls after losing 14 year-old contract with Her Majesty's Passport Office

1 Min Read

** British delivery and logistics company DX Group Plc’s shares down 4.3% at 15.50 pence - on track for worst day since April 1

** Co loses bid to renew contract with Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO)

** Co’s current contract with HMRO to expire in Jan 2020

** “Having held this contract for 14 years, we are disappointed not to have been successful in our bid,” Chairman says

** However, co says FY19 results will not be affected

** Co says on track to deliver FY20 results in line with market expectations; EBITDA of 7.7 mln Stg ($9.75 mln) mln Stg, revenue of 328 mln Stg ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below