BUZZ-DX Group: Falls after losing 14 year-old contract with Her Majesty's Passport Office

** British delivery and logistics company DX Group Plc’s shares down 4.3% at 15.50 pence - on track for worst day since April 1

** Co loses bid to renew contract with Her Majesty’s Passport Office (HMPO)

** Co’s current contract with HMRO to expire in Jan 2020

** “Having held this contract for 14 years, we are disappointed not to have been successful in our bid,” Chairman says

** However, co says FY19 results will not be affected

** Co says on track to deliver FY20 results in line with market expectations; EBITDA of 7.7 mln Stg ($9.75 mln) mln Stg, revenue of 328 mln Stg ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)