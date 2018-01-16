BUZZ-Eiger BioPharma: Abandons blood pressure drug after trial failure

** Drug developer’s shares fall 44.4 pct at $8.90 premarket
** Top pct loser among all U.S.-listed stocks premarket
** Says it would stop developing its drug to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a type of high blood pressure, after it failed a mid-stage study
** The drug did not show improvement in PAH - the study’s main goal
** PAH occurs when the arteries of the lungs constrict, forcing the heart to work harder and potentially leading to its failure
** However, the company says it would continue testing the drug, ubenimex, for lymphedema, a blockage of fluid causing swelling in the arms and legs
** Up to Friday’s close, stock had risen 36.17 pct in the past twelve months (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)