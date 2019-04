** Mediterranean-focussed Energean Oil & Gas shares are up 8.7 percent

** Stock has hit a record high and is second-biggest gainer on FTSE midcap

** Co says Karish North exploration well has made a significant gas discovery

** Co says Karish North exploration well reached an intermediate total depth of 4,880 meters, about 7 days ahead of schedule