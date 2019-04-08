BUZZ-European aero suppliers: Fall as Boeing cuts 737 production

** Shares in industrial suppliers lower after Boeing Co reveals plans to cut 737 aircraft production

** Boeing Co says on Friday it plans to cut its monthly 737 aircraft production by nearly 20 percent in the wake of two deadly crashes, signaling it does not expect aviation authorities to allow the plane back in the air anytime soon

** Deliveries of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft were frozen after a global grounding of the narrowbody model following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet on March 10, which killed all 157 people onboard

** Meggitt, Melrose, Safran down 1-1.7 pct

** Boeing’s troubles after the grounding on 737 aircrafts has far-reaching effect on aviation, industrial sectors