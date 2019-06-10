Hot Stocks
June 10, 2019 / 5:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BUZZ-FedEx: Baird cuts PT on risks to FY20 EPS

1 Min Read

** Brokerage Baird cuts PT of FedEx Corp to $180 from $190 on risks to FY 2020 EPS due to weakness in volumes and incremental costs

** Broker says PT cut is unrelated to FedEx’s Friday decision to end Amazon contract for FedEx Express plan service

** Adds that Baird believes the Amazon announcement is more strategically symbolic than material from financial standpoint as the online retailer accounts for a less than 1.3% of FDX’s rev in 2018

** The slight trim in PT caused by continued weakness in global AF volumes, incremental costs, in part within its Ground segment - Baird

** FDX’s Ground segment recently announced decision to expand residential delivery service rollout to 7-days-per-week year-round

** FDX shares down ~2% this year vs rival UPS’s ~0.7% gain and AMZN’s 20% rise YTD (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below