** Iron ore miner Ferrexpo’s shares expected to be up as much as 5%, according to traders

** Co’s H1 core earnings increased “materially”`

** Co says cost inflation lower than expected partly due to a fall in Brent oil prices

** Co names Ernst and Young veteran Graeme Dacomb member of an independent committee reviewing potential misuse of funds donated to a charity in Ukraine

** Shares up ~23% YTD (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)