Hot Stocks
May 30, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

BUZZ-FirstGroup: Shares jump over 8% on plan to sell Greyhound unit

1 Min Read

** Train and bus operator FirstGroup’s stock is up 8.7% and is the top gainer on FTSE midcap index

** Co says it will sell U.S. coach service, Greyhound, and separate its UK First Bus operations, as it seeks to head off pressure from major investors for returns.

** Co also signals it is not happy with the balance of risk and reward of its UK rail operations and will think carefully before taking on further franchises

** Co has been facing demands from its second-largest shareholder for strategic changes (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below