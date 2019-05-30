BUZZ-FirstGroup: Shares jump over 8% on plan to sell Greyhound unit

** Train and bus operator FirstGroup’s stock is up 8.7% and is the top gainer on FTSE midcap index

** Co says it will sell U.S. coach service, Greyhound, and separate its UK First Bus operations, as it seeks to head off pressure from major investors for returns.

** Co also signals it is not happy with the balance of risk and reward of its UK rail operations and will think carefully before taking on further franchises

** Co has been facing demands from its second-largest shareholder for strategic changes (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)