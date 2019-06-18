Hot Stocks
BUZZ-Frontier Developments jumps to 8-month high on Jurassic World game's success

** Video game maker Frontier Developments up ~7.8% at 1190p - highest since Oct 2018

** FDEV expects revenue for FY2019 to be ~89 mln pounds ($111.6 mln), more than double the FY2018 rev

** Co attributes revenue growth to success of its third self-published title ‘Jurassic World Evolution’, a business simulation video game based on Jurassic World films

** FDEV also sees operating profit margin of about 21% for the full year vs 8% in 2018

** “Jurassic World has been the star of the FY19 show, allowing Frontier to end the year with revenue 8% ahead and EBIT 7% ahead of our expectations,” says Peel Hunt

** FDEV is now up 43.75% YTD at current levels ($1 = 0.7978 pounds) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)

